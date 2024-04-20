Coursera’s (COUR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUR. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.10.

Coursera Stock Up 0.4 %

Coursera stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,395,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,058,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,332,114.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at $51,395,870.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,673,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Coursera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

