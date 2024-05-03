Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Citigroup

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.47.

CHTR opened at $262.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

