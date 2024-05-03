StockNews.com Lowers Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Civeo Price Performance

CVEO stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $354.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civeo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s payout ratio is 47.39%.

Insider Activity at Civeo

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Civeo by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 450,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

