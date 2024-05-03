Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $461.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.23. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.