Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 332,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,964 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.