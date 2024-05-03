Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.72.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,286,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 809,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chegg by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

