Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

