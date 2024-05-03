MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

MediWound Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

