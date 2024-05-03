CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,092.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,646 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $6,891,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.6% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 884,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,153,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

