Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Escalade Price Performance

Shares of ESCA opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Escalade

About Escalade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESCA. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Escalade during the third quarter worth about $291,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Escalade by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

