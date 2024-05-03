Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Escalade Price Performance
Shares of ESCA opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $182.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80.
Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Escalade
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
