Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Insider Sells $152,757.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,902.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $264,275.83.

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $92.42 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EXPO. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

