TD Cowen Raises Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $250.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $223.38 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $263.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.