StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 30.3 %
JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.22.
Jaguar Health Company Profile
