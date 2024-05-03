StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 30.3 %

JAGX opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

