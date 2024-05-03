Citigroup Raises Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $80.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

