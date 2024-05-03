Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Scotiabank

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Nextracker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $43.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 134,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 388,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 298,088 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nextracker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 188,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 57,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nextracker by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

