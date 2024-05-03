TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.54. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

