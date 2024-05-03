Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $76.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $54.15 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,566,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total value of $4,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,566,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461 in the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $44,773,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after acquiring an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $18,091,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

