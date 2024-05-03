Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEX. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Terex by 18.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 202.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Terex by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

