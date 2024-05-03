Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Enerflex Stock Down 0.1 %

EFX opened at C$8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$5.44 and a 1-year high of C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.85.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.5247718 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

