StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Trading Up 3.9 %

CCLP opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.75. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

