D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.06.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $145.46 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.17. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.