Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 3.8 %

AEZS stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 368.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.20%.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.