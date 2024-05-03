Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FND. Wedbush increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.19.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.2 %

FND opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,908,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,518,000 after purchasing an additional 627,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,530,000 after purchasing an additional 300,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,537,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,327,000 after purchasing an additional 298,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.