Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) PT Raised to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Maplebear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CART

Maplebear Price Performance

CART opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,654 shares in the company, valued at $35,277,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares valued at $30,422,265. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.