Brokerages Set MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Price Target at $66.60

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ML shares. TheStreet upgraded MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other MoneyLion news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeff Gary sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $57,739.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares in the company, valued at $58,006,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MoneyLion by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ML opened at $68.76 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $723.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.68.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

