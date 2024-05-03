Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATNM. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.08. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $9.86.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

