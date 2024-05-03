WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter worth approximately $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $11,022,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $8,342,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

