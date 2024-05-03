MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

MGPI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on MGP Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $82.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Erika Lapish bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 14.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 140,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

