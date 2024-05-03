Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at KeyCorp

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRLT has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

BRLT opened at $2.60 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth $94,299,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

