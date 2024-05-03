Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Castings Price Performance
Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 369 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,054.29 and a beta of 0.58. Castings has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.38).
About Castings
