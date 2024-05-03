Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 369 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,054.29 and a beta of 0.58. Castings has a 1 year low of GBX 320 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.38).

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

