Oppenheimer Trims Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price to $80.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETSY. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.96.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $59.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

