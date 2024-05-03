ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $21.03 on Monday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $324.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

In other news, Chairman Michael T. Prior purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.88 per share, for a total transaction of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,397,756.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

