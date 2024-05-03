Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDV opened at $15.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.22. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.99%.

In other Modiv Industrial news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Modiv Industrial stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.61% of Modiv Industrial worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

