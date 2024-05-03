Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 78,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,303 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.