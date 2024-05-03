Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.35.

CVX stock opened at $160.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

