Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Raised to $145.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WFRD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $122.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sledge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.47, for a total value of $1,234,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,049.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,455 shares of company stock valued at $14,863,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

