Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 4.18.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

