ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $449.2 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.3 million. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.020-1.070 EPS.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACCO. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.