Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PBT stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $537.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.63. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 13,667.19%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

