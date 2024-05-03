Triumph Capital Management Acquires 1,065 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI)

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ QRMI opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $18.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1671 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

