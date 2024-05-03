Brokers Offer Predictions for Informatica Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INFA)

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Informatica in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Informatica’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Informatica’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $445.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 0.03%.
Informatica Price Performance
Shares of INFA opened at $30.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Informatica has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $39.80.
Insider Activity at Informatica
In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,021.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Informatica
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
About Informatica
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
