Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $46.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,237 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.