Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2025 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on LGIH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after purchasing an additional 131,467 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in LGI Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 213.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 85,682 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 61.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 218,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. raised its position in LGI Homes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 571,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $135,683.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

