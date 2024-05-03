13,581 Shares in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Acquired by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPX. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 19.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marine Products by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $394.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.26. Marine Products Co. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

About Marine Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

(Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.