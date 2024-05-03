Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Announces Earnings Results

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Linde updated its FY24 guidance to $15.30-15.60 EPS.
Linde Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of LIN opened at $419.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 1 year low of $350.60 and a 1 year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.38.
Linde Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Linde Company Profile
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Linde
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.