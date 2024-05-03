Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.39.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

