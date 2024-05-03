BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,098,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 712,029 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BRSP. Barclays cut their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpire Capital

In other news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

