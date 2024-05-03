Triumph Capital Management Acquires 273 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

