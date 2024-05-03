Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $2,393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 33,367 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.48%. This is a boost from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.28%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.