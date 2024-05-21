Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,108,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,800,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,303,000 after acquiring an additional 416,708 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 341,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,181,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Oracle by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 14,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $97.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

